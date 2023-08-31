Mr. Mercer, in response to your open forum letter dated 8/30/23, I reviewed the Delegate emails and checked phone messages. We (DelBwiley@house.virginia.gov) received an email from you on 8/22/23 at 12:37PM EST. On that same day, at 1:04 PM EST, I responded with the following: "Thank you for your email. Would be glad to speak with you at your convenience. How may I get in contact with you via phone? Or we can meet in person." To date, I have not received a response. Be glad to meet with you and discuss the matters mentioned in your letter anytime. I've always believed to trust but verify. Thank you and hope that you have a blessed day!
Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County)
29th District, Virginia House of Delegates
