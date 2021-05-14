I am supporting Josh Ludwig for Supervisor of Frederick County, Shawnee District. I have come to know Josh and I trust him completely to make the right decisions as a Supervisor.
It was recently revealed that Virginia state education goals include eliminating advanced math courses in 6th to 10th grades to “improve equity” (news.yahoo.com, “Virginia moving to eliminate all accelerated math courses…….”). Is that where we want to go as a state and a county – dumbing down education to the lowest level? If you don’t think that is their goal, why are they planning to eliminate all high school advanced diplomas (foxnews.com, “Virginia explores plan to end advanced diplomas…”)?
I write as a recently retired university level educator. In the course of my last 30 years in the classroom, I have observed a marked decline in the ability of students to read comprehensively, understand complex ideas, and to express themselves logically and coherently. This was a direct result of the failure of the public school systems. Josh Ludwig, who has four children in the Virginia school systems, understands this problem and will cast votes as a Supervisor that reflect and respect the wishes of the residents of Frederick County. Public Schools should be administered according to the wishes of the families who reside in their respective counties/districts and who, through their taxes, fund them. Please vote for Josh Ludwig.
