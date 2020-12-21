After discovering that President Trump had put them in his crosshairs, Truth and Reason, along with their cohort Integrity, hightailed it out of town. Honesty, feeling abandoned, went to find comfort with Shame, but with Shame nowhere to be found, Honesty, in desperation, called upon Hope, only to discover that she had already taken up with Despair. That left Rationalization to explain how a nation based on the Constitution and Christian principles could have fallen under the sway of a man who practiced or respected the tenets of neither. Rationalization, under the circumstances, did his best to give excuse to the inexcusable. But alas, with Truth, Reason and Integrity "out of town," Rationalization had turned to Lies for help, not knowing that all along the little fork-tongued viper was working for the president.
Donald Sears
Frederick County
And your solution was to elect Biden/Harris? [lol][rolleyes]
