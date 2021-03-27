Trying to tame the octopus
When I was growing up back in the fifties, Dad said to me, “Good things come to those who work.” I remembered that. When I sit on the front porch swing, everything I see around me, I own. I worked to pay it off.
I read an article on March 19, 2021, about a school in California that changed the admission policy. A study of the student body revealed: 60% Asian, 18% white, and 1.8% Black. Starting next year, the merit of the student will no longer be considered. Interested candidates will face the luck-of-the-draw lottery. It is hoped that the new system will allow more whites to enroll. A senior administrator said the change was necessary because the old system was racist.
I remember when the admission standards were upgraded in the last century. Studies of the student body revealed there were too many white students. It was hoped that the new system would bring more Blacks on board. Senior administrators said the change was necessary because the old system was racist.
Living in this country is like trying to grab the arm of an angry octopus. You might tame that one, but there are plenty more waiting to knock you upside the head.
Lang Moss
Wardensville, West Virginia
(1) comment
Was there a point to this?
