The seventh annual Stephens City Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Sherando High School and Park. With over 500 participants there, over $72,000 was raised to be used for research, advocacy, education and promote awareness. We raised money to support prevention efforts and bring hope back to those who struggle.
Contributing businesses and sponsors were Trex, Hood, Rice Tire, The UPS Store, The Uniform Store, Costco Wholesale, Ask 4 Team Ed, American Woodmark Foundation, Front Royal Dental Care, The Home Store in New Market, Judy Excavating LLC, Backroom Brewery, Stiebel & Baker Dentistry, Bank of Clarke County, Wolfie’s Excavating & Grading, Kidwell Fencing, Sherando High School Key Club, Warrior Health & Fitness, Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Brenda Parsons State Farm, Signet Marketing, Elks Lodge, Lykens Chiropractic Inc, Miller’s Ace Hardware, Starbucks, Blue Ridge Hospice, Kiwanis Club of Winchester, Donald Ritter Construction LLC, Paladin Bar & Grill, Applebee’s, HN Funkhouser, Martins, Virginia Farm Market. Also thanks to Chick-fil-A, Xtra Mile Foundation, Sherando High School, Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Sherando High School Choir, Dr. Steve Jennings, James Wood, Millbrook and Handley Key Clubs, Jeff Conrad, Barry Lee, and Rick Ours.
Thank you to all the volunteers for your support of suicide awareness. This walk was about turning hope into action.
Winter Brooks
Stephens City
