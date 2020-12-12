Turning to Solomon for guidance
There is peril afoot in our nation, for which I find some guidance. In the Hebrew and Christian scripture, a profound truth is revealed in a story about Solomon as he became king. Solomon prayed, beseeching God, “Give your servant an understanding mind to govern your people, able to discern between good and evil, for who can govern this your people?” God responds, “Indeed I give you a wise and discerning mind.” (I Kings 3:9, 12)
Soon this wisdom for which Solomon was noted was tried in the case of two women who came before him. Each claimed to be the mother of a living son — and they argued before the king. To resolve their argument Solomon proposed taking a sword to “divide the living boy in two,” to give each of the women a half-child. The true mother, “because compassion for her son burned within her,” cried out, “Do not kill him; give her the living boy;” while the other said, “Divide it. It shall be neither mine nor yours.” Solomon then understood: “Give the first woman the boy; do not kill him. She is his mother.”
Today we have one man who would rather divide our nation in half rather than relinquish his self-centered, unjustifiable claim to another presidential term. That this is his choice is perhaps all we need to know about the legitimate claimant for that office. It is not that man who does everything he can to divide us.
John Lown Winchester
