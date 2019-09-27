There were two amazing events in our community recently, put on by members of the community, whose level of involvement often goes overlooked as well as their understanding of what this community is all about.
First, there was the Skyline Indie Film Fest, the original Independent film festival in our area. Not only does it bring in films that our community would not otherwise see, it also brings the people that make them with it. I personally met a filmmaker from Germany and one from Portland, Ore., this year. The films were thought-provoking, the event utilized Old Town businesses and showcased our city as being small-town with big aspirations. The Skyline Indie Film Festival is run by Brian Patrick, and in no small part his wife Christine, its board of directors, and their friends.
Immediately after the film festival, the Patricks, along with Mike Gochenour and Chrissy Hill, both of The Winchester Star, put on "Dinner in Old Town" to benefit the Sinclair Medical Clinic. It was a first-time event that, out of the gate, was unparalleled in its execution and elegance.
What makes these events so special? The understanding of the community, their utilizing local businesses and out-of-the-box thinking. They are not done for recognition or money. They are done simply as a celebration of how great Old Town Winchester is by the people who live, eat, and breathe Old Town. I couldn't be more proud or humbled to be part of both events in some small way.
The next time you see these folks, I hope you'll thank them. Their tireless work and commitment for no other reason than "community" is to be commended and celebrated.
