For months I have advocated in The Star for the nations allied with the United States to send troops in addition to high tech weapons to Ukraine. We failed to answer the call for maximum military aid saying that we were fearful of precipitating a world war. We did this before Russia had made alliances with China, North Korea and likely Iran. Now, months later there is a real threat if we intervene in the war, a threat that was not there several months ago. We no longer have the window of opportunity to help rescue Ukraine.
This is a terribly shameful thing and I want my children to know that I strongly opposed the failure of sending military troop intervention when Russia first aggressively attacked a small, democratic, sovereign, nonviolent nation.
I know from comments addressing my previous opinions that some think Ukraine is not worth defending because it is not in our national interest. I disagree. All democratic nations are worthy. Hemingway wrote a book entitled "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and answered "It Tolls for Thee."
I also know that some are offended by my trust in the truthfulness and authority of the Bible. One person implied that I was promoting a holy war even though my biblical quotes did not at all apply to holy war. His was just an uninformed prejudice against Christianity.
Abraham, spiritual father of the Muslims, Jews and Christians, against the odds, successfully rescued his nephew, Lot. Can we now rescue Ukraine?
Andrew White
Winchester
