With the ongoing debate about abortion, it would be easy to assume that the anti-abortion groups were actually concerned about human life, but this is not a valid assumption.
If they were really concerned about saving human lives, they would attack the biggest loss-of-life problem first — that being deaths by starvation and disease throughout much of the developing world.
You would also want to do something to help the children who will then be brought into the world by parents who cannot care for them adequately. You don’t see that, however, because a primary aim of the “anti-abortion” groups is to make sure that their religion becomes your religion.
The brilliant authors of our Constitution knew that the democracy that they were creating would not last unless each and every citizen was free to make their own religious choice — and that the only way to do that was to make sure that the government was totally secular.
If you would like to make your own choice as to the religion that you’d like to follow it is now necessary to vote out those who would force you to do otherwise — and to make our government totally religious-neutral.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.