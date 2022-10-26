Not long ago, our country produced the '57 Chevy, built the Hoover Dam, stopped the German Nazi machine, and directly caused the collapse of the East Berlin Wall.
Today, we focus on the Jan. 6 incident that resulted in no regime change, vs. fixing a weak, national electrical grid that is accessible to sabotage, and our survival.
Today our border is open to both friend and foe, draining American taxpayer resources on a deliberate problem created by this administration.
Crime is an existential threat to our nation, as droves of police officers resign due to the lack of political support and a tainted judicial system.
All branches of the military are experiencing massive shortages in recruiting, and loss of personnel due to COVID vaccine requirements, all in favor of social justice initiatives vs. warriors to defend our nation.
If the above references are not enough to get your attention, our weaponry and strategic petroleum reserve stockpiles have been reduced in support of the Ukrainian war, leaving our country more vulnerable to an attack.
Have we literally forgotten the lessons learned about not stockpiling the KN95 masks and antibiotics for national emergencies?
Our nation has never been more vulnerable to a collapse within. And now that we have emboldened Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, and Ali Khamenei, we must now concern ourselves with outside threats as well.
If you want to remain a victim, stay the course, otherwise vote in three weeks to save our nation.
David Eddy
Middletown
