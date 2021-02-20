I believe that the United States should be doing more to deal with poverty around the world, which would benefit the United States in multiple ways. An important issue facing the United States today is undocumented immigration. Many migrants leave in order to escape poverty as well as to provide for the families they had to leave behind. In doing so they must risk incredible danger and once they have arrived within the United States, they are at risk of exploitation by employers since they cannot make use of the same protections available to American workers. In some cases American corporations have even made use of labor trafficking. American workers are also hurt in this process since employers will opt to choose workers that they can pay significantly less. By helping to combat poverty in source, the United States can prevent the exploitation of the undocumented as well as helping American worker.
Alix Lane
Millwood
(1) comment
The best method to combat poverty and ensure a free and progressive society is through women's education.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.