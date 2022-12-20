The Associated Press says that Russia is threatened by the delivery of "sophisticated air defense missiles [Patriot missiles} to Ukraine." Russia says it would be "another provocative move by the U.S." Why is Russia afraid of defensive missiles unless it is the aggressor?
What a strange conversation there is between Russia and the world? The U.S. is, thankfully, already shoring up Ukraine's defenses but is it enough? Unless Russia was a military aggressor what need would there be for the defensive missiles?
I am very thankful for the American aid to Ukraine, but I do not think it is enough. Russia has aggressively taken control of part of eastern Ukraine and tortured and murdered thousands of civilians. And Russia has destroyed much of Ukraine's infrastructure including the electricity the Ukrainian people need to survive the severe winter cold of Ukraine.
The U.S. needs to take aggressive action equal to the aggressive action of Russia to protect a courageous democracy, namely Ukraine. I believe we need to act more aggressively now at a time when Russia seems to be at its military weakest. Yes, there would be some Americans who would die for their courage, but I believe many of our courageous armed forces would willingly fight for the Ukrainian democracy that looks to America for its time in need.
Neither the Democrats or Republicans seem willing to fully commit our country to protecting Ukraine, which shares a long border with Russia. If Ukraine falls, will the other bordering countries also fall?
Andrew White
Winchester
