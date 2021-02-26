In Saturday’s Star Patrick Buchanan asks, “Is President Joe Biden prepared to preside over the worst U.S. strategic defeat since the fall of Saigon in 1975?” Mr. Buchanan goes on to conclude that America is simply too stretched with crises to maintain U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
I am writing as a former military officer and USAID engineer with several years of experience in our efforts in Afghanistan. I disagree with Mr. Buchanan, and I disagree with the prior administration’s plans for a precipitous pullout. The May pullout deadline should be suspended.
Our military footprint in Afghanistan should be small but enduring. Enduring just as it was in Europe during the Cold War and beyond. Enduring just as it has been on the Korean Peninsula. With Pakistan and Iran next door, we are talking about one of the most unstable regions in the world and the crucible of much of the world's violent extremism. Why would we not maintain an engaged presence there? It’s not about "winning a war” or myopic political timelines, but about providing influence – train, advise, assist - and deterrence. It will be about "losing", however, when we leave a void that allows more jihadist battle lines redrawn on America's shores and among our western allies.
Change in Afghanistan is incremental and generational - far slower than America's collective patience and political cycles want to tolerate. But as with Cold War Europe and the Korean Peninsula, it's ultimately about America's interests. We abandon Afghanistan at our peril.
(1) comment
I wodner if Mr Bauhan will send his own son to Afghanistan?
