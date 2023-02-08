Was the Chinese balloon crossing the United States “much ado about nothing” or “much to do about something?”
Whether the balloon’s purpose was strictly meteorologic or whether it embraced spying, it is time to reassess the relationship of the U.S. with China.
The U.S. has very little power in addressing our domestic and international concerns in our relationship with China. Whether those concerns be trade wars, human rights or military threat to the South Pacific.
We are far too dependent on cheap Chinese imports, the engineering designs of which are often stolen from the U.S. by China. Because of our dependence on cheap imports, China exercises far too much control over U.S. policy. Are we willing to pay more for U.S. manufactured goods to lessen our dependence on China? I hope so.
In reassessing our relationship with China, we should also remember that China has not opposed the Russian war against Ukraine, and may have contributed to the conflict. The worldview of China and Russia could not be more different than that of the U.S. It is the difference of a world ruled by tyranny versus one of democracy.
Even though the U.S. worldview of democracy was shaken by the Trump — supported attack on the Capitol — most Americans are truly grateful that we are a democracy, unlike Russia and China.
As we are weaning away from our dependence on Russia because of their vicious year -long attack on Ukraine, so should we do with China for other reasons.
Andrew White
Winchester
