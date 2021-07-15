Unduly influenced or incompetent?
I’m painfully aware of how difficult it is to convince the public to trust the government, since I worked for the government over 47 years. It becomes impossible when government officials lie to our faces, as was done concerning the One Logistics project at the Frederick County public hearings of last month and July 14th. The project will not save tens of millions of dollars in school construction and millions of dollars per year in school operating by changing the zoning from residential to industrial. As the developer and the county officials are fully aware, since there is a strong market for additional homes, these homes will be built elsewhere in the county and a school will be required. Since the county doesn’t know what will be built there and since the traffic impact of hundreds or more semis per day on Route 50, one mile east of I-81 is in question, one has to consider the possibilities that the county officials were either unduly influenced or simply incompetent.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
(3) comments
It costs $11,823 per student for education in Frederick County, local tax payers pay for 51% of that cost at $6,029 per child. Let’s say they put in 500 homes with an average of one child per household. We as a county now have to come up with an additional $3 million for schools. The real estate tax on a $400,000 home will only bring in $2,440 or $1.22 million leaving tax payers on the hook for $1.8 million. That would require a tax hike county wide not only for the school but increased fire and rescue needs. Alternatively, you bring in a building with a lot of personal property that can be taxed to pay for the current shortfalls without adding kids. You take 500 homes out of the 12,000 potential lots currently approved for construction. I hate the current BOD, in general I think they’re a bunch of idiots. But this time, they made the right decision. They were fiscally responsible.
" It becomes impossible when government officials lie to our faces" .... you must have gone crazy during tRump's reign of lies....34,000 in four years.
[thumbup][thumbup]
