Just a quick response to John Massoud's Aug. 15 Open Forum, "2 sets of laws for 2 different classes of Americans."
One individual lied about possessing classified documents, had his minions move them, and refused to turn over the documents. The other individual, upon discovery of documents, notified the proper authorities, surrendered the documents, and voluntarily submitted to searches for any others. Two very different situations.
As far as the elections and refusal to accept them, there are constitutional remedies such as the courts and recounts. Only one individual (guess which one) refused to accept these results.
I highly recommend everyone follow the upcoming trials, listen and weigh the evidence. Some will be content with the verdict, others will not. However it goes, Mr. Trump will get his day in court. This is our justice system.
My wish is for these trials to be televised and to be held before the Republican primaries, as this is the fairest thing for the electorate.
Regardless of party, whether pro-Trump or anti-Trump, remember a sitting U.S. president, commander and chief, refused to send aid when the U.S. Capitol was under attack. I can't think of a larger dereliction of duty This alone screams "unfit for office."
Ask yourself, do you want someone's finger on a nuclear trigger if they cannot accept reality?
Russell Bland
Frederick County
