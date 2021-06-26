No one can deny that due to the pandemic the past 16 months have been at best trying times, especially for the hospitality and tourist industries. One of the bright spots has been witnessing the tenacity and creativity business owners have shown in keeping afloat. The Union Jack Pub on the downtown mall has been a perfect example of this. Acquiring access to additional outdoor dining space closer to the old courthouse, the Union Jack provided a safe, socially-distanced space where people like me could take time to decompress and enjoy the downtown Winchester ambience. Last year it was a huge success, bringing in both locals and tourists, and much-needed tax revenue to the city and state.
It is my understanding that in attempting to obtain the same permission this spring, the Union Jack Pub has been refused by the relevant authorities.
I would respectfully ask other citizens who feel that the Union Jack has provided a safe, neighborly atmosphere in a world turned upside down in the past year-and-a-half to appeal to their elected officials to reverse their denial of the Union Jack's request to replicate the outdoor space on the downtown mall that they operated so successfully last year. The pandemic is not over by any means. I must still wear protective gear constantly at my workplace. Local businesses are still struggling mightily to survive, let alone prosper. Let's do everything we can to help them. It is a win-win situation.
