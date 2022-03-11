I am writing in response to the article titled, "Winchester native helps Ukrainian refugees," published in your newspaper on March 7. I think that it is wonderful to see members of our community so willingly offering aide to those going through such a hard time right now. I think that it is awesome that they were able to receive over $5,000 in less than a week and were able to donate so many supplies in such little time. I'm so glad there are people out there who care about this issue so many innocent people are facing and are coming together to try and help them in the ways that we can. This really shows how kind people can be and its just so nice to see.
Hayden Armstrong
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.