Gov. Glenn Youngkin has successful reversed the requirement to wearing masks in schools through promoting a new law supported by the legislative branch of the Virginia government. Normally the law would take effect on July 1 when the COVID-19 epidemic might be over.
But Youngkin is asking for an emergency clause which would make it effective March 1. According to Youngkin, the need to no longer wear a mask in school is an emergency. If this is an emergency, watch for other times Youngkin calls for an emergency and consider whether they really are emergencies.
The absurdity of calling an emergency the reversal of wearing a mask by our school children should not be lost on most people.
When Youngkin calls for other emergencies, remember this day when an emergency was not an emergency at all.
Andrew White
Winchester
