Unnecessary racial labeling
In the front-page story on March 9, “Police: 2 men charged in Frederick County carjacking,” The Winchester Star should please be careful of racial bias in its reporting.
Paragraph three is a report from the victim that a “Black man with a gun and another man forced her out of her vehicle.”
We can see from the mug shots of the alleged assailants that Isaiah Houston is Black and Desmon Wheeler is of mixed or unknown racial descent.
You do not have a reporter attributed to the story. Should we assume this was mostly a copy and paste from a police report?
Your reporting did not need to include the quantifier that one person was “Black.”
Please do better.
Thank you.
John Thomson Frederick County
