I am writing to share the progress for the Career and Technical Education building project on the Timber Ridge School campus.
On June 9th the organization held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of this exciting project. The $1.1million capital campaign began in 2017 and hit the goal in October 2021. An additional $50,000 was raised by the end of 2021.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank the more than 1,000 donors from the area who helped us meet the goal.
A special thanks goes out to the Steering Committee members who helped with planning and fundraising — Co-Chairs Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland and Winchester City Sheriff Les Taylor; Meghan Culp, Gary Hall, David Kent, John Lamanna, Richard Lloyd; Darla McCrary, Harry Smith, Tammy Stevenson, Jim and Kim Stutzman, and Stuart Wolk. An additional thank you to Kevin Callanan with CES, LLC for his hard work to help complete the capital campaign.
We anticipate excavation work to begin early July and the building completed in January 2023. We look forward to introducing residential carpentry, welding and forklift operations to our students in our new facility next year.
Troy Glembot, Chairman of the Board
Derek Unger, CEO
