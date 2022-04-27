Over the past several months, Trex Company has been actively focused on addressing noise concerns related to our Shawnee Drive manufacturing facilities. On behalf of the company, I am pleased to report that we have made favorable progress resulting from a number of recent investments.
First, we have purchased and installed a series of silencers on key outdoor equipment, and subsequent sound readings have shown a material reduction in noise based on these changes alone.
In locations where our noise mitigation experts deemed silencers could not be used, we have purchased insulating blankets that are engineered to reduce noise from industrial equipment. Installation of these blankets is projected for the end of April.
Trex is also investing in a noise-dampening wall along the roof of our tallest building to block and absorb the sound created by rooftop equipment. Due to extended material lead time, we expect a late-summer completion for the wall. In the interim, we will be installing temporary acoustic screens around this equipment to provide more timely improvement.
Lastly, we have planted 176 new trees around the perimeter of the property to create an immediate visual barrier and provide long-term sound buffering.
We are encouraged by the results already achieved and anticipate continued improvement as we implement additional solutions in the coming weeks and months. We are confident these investments will deliver a noticeable positive impact and hope they reinforce our ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor.
Barry Creek
Trex, vice president of manufacturing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.