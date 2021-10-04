I take issue with the representative of Truist bank who stated that Truist is "being thoughtful in our approach" and is "keeping the needs of our clients at the forefront of our decisions.” Au contraire! Closing the — admittedly — small office at Westminster Canterbury that BB&T has maintained for years, thus providing an invaluable service to many of Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury's oldest and most vulnerable residents, will most assuredly have a major impact on those senior citizens unable to drive to the Amherst Street location. Decision-makers at Truist might better consider maintaining the positive community image established by BB&T than in reducing services to their numerous aging clients in order to save a buck.
Alice Lees
Resident of Westminster Canterbury
