Upset with water bill
I would like to address an inequality in the city’s method of calculating our water bills.
I, as I’m sure other city residents as well, are frustrated with their water usage.
My bill shows use of 2,000 gallons per month. However, the city bills me for 3,000.
This seems to me to be a penalty for water conservation and another backdoor tax on residents who use less than the 3,000-gallon threshold.
So I ask City Council to consider in these tough economic times a more equitable solution for calculating our water bills.
