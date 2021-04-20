The entire population subsidizes corporations — ALL the time, with billions and billions of our sweat-earned dollars!
IDEA: Take some of those massive corporate subsidies and subsidize the smaller businesses, which employ MOST Americans, to help subsidize those businesses to give raises to the hundreds of millions people so they CAN LIVE.
This is such an OBVIOUS thing to do, and it will take the excuses away from the corporate-funded politicians who keep the working people screwed.
Since those politicians are really only concerned about their careers, if this proposal is implemented, and they STILL are against the $15 minimum wage, everyone will see where their real loyalties are, and THEN they’ll lose their political careers.
