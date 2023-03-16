One windy morning, my wife and I were enjoying our coffee. Suddenly she received a notification from our favorite bakery's app on her phone that she had just received a free pastry reward. It certainly has been a while since we last visited this bakery. And their business analytics team is doing a great job utilizing their data to generate sales from a customer who has not purchased for quite some time.
This is just one simple example of why business analytics is increasingly important. All businesses, no matter how small or large, own valuable data — and business analytics enables businesses to generate value from this data. As in the example above, we hadn't thought about them. But now we are considering going there, and when we go there, we will buy more from them.
This is one of the topics we cover in the "Prescriptive Analytics" course as part of the Business Analytics Graduate Certificate at Shenandoah University's School of Business. In this course, we learn applicable business analytics on how to generate value for our organizations.
Other topics we cover include whether or not we should give our customers special offers and how we price our products, among other things. Students will work with local organizations in the Capstone course to complete this certificate. This allows students to work on their business analytics skills on real data while helping local organizations with their business analytics needs and opportunities for free.
Martin Mulyadi
SU School of Business
