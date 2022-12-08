It is a great honor to serve Winchester as your postmaster. In my 36 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are. I have served as Postmaster in four different towns since 1996, and it was a dream come true in 2019 returning to the community in which I was raised and where my entire family still resides.
The U.S. Postal Service has been hard at work preparing for the holiday season since January. Rest assured, we’re holiday ready and well prepared to deliver fast and reliable service to every address in Winchester and across America.
USPS has made significant investments to ensure your holiday greeting cards and packages reach their intended destination on time. We’ve added 249 new package sorting machines across the nation, which will allow us to process 60 million packages per day. This new equipment is part of $40 billion in new investments made under Delivering for America, our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.
If you would like to join our team, open seasonal and career positions are posted at usps.com/hiring.
Thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Our Winchester Postal Service team wishes you a wonderful holiday season.
Karen Davis
Postmaster
