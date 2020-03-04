Do you believe that a baby born alive following an attempted abortion should be left to die? Do you believe that it should be legal to abort unborn babies who have reached the 20-week gestational period at which time they feel pain?
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine do. Both voted against the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act which would have ensured that a child born alive following an abortion would receive the same degree of care to preserve her life and health as would be given to any other child born alive at the same gestational age. Can you imagine it not being mandatory that a baby born alive under any circumstances would not be given that care? Not to condemn and prohibit that practice is inhumane and passive infanticide. Treating a baby born after an attempted abortion with the same care provided to any other newborn shouldvnot be controversial in a civilized society. Both Senators also voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act which would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks at which time (and probably even earlier) the baby feels pain. Abortion after 20 weeks involves brutal dismemberment of nearly full-grown and viable infants. There are only 7 countries that allow wholesale abortions at the 20-week period, including China and North Korea. The United States is a one of them and it is time we remove ourselves from the side of barbarity and cruelty.
