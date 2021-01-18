Vaccination clinic a blessing
Like the author of the “Our Views” in the 1/15/2021 Star, my wife and I went to the Shenandoah University Wilkins Center on 1/14/2021 for our over-75 COVID vaccinations. We both wholeheartedly agree with every aspect of that letter and then some. When we registered online for our shots, my wife was assigned a 2:30 p.m. slot, and I was assigned 3:40 p.m. because all 2:30 slots were filled. Upon arrival at the vaccination check-in, I asked to join my wife in her time slot. No problem, as we had both registered for that day and check-in personnel simply accommodated my request. We also noticed that one of the check-in persons was a track coach who had volunteered to help. Lastly, one feature of the Shenandoah University set-up overlooked by the Our View’s author, but much appreciated by us, was the young lady playing soothing music on her violin while sat through our post-vaccination waiting area
Our Winchester-Frederick County area is blessed with having a university in our midst both with willing staff and student volunteers who step up to help our community in this difficult time and with excellent, talented medical and musical program participants.
Larry Atkinson Stephens City
