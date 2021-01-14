Congratulations to Valley Health and Shenandoah University for executing a well-planned, organized, sensible plan to distribute the COVID vaccine! This should be used as a model for other cities as a way to distribute the vaccine quickly and efficiently. After reading horror stories about other venues, I was prepared to wait outside in a line for hours. Instead, I scheduled an appointment, arrived to an almost empty parking lot, was greeted by friendly, helpful people, got my shot and was in and out within twenty minutes! Thank you to everyone who planned this well-conceived event.
Linda Caley
Frederick County
My husband and I also received our shots yesterday. I agree: easy, pleasant, friendly, quick and I couldn’t have asked for more. Congratulations Valley Health and, yes, you should be the nationwide example of how it’s done.
