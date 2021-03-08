Vaccination kudos
This past Friday I received my Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Shenandoah University and was so impressed with the entire operation. It was extremely well-organized and well-run, and all of those helping with the process — organizers and volunteers — not only did an excellent job, but were so helpful and friendly. Thank you so much to all of you, and of course, to the university for providing your facility. Kudos to all!!!!
Thomas Driscoll Winchester
