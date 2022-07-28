I’m going way out on a limb here, but I believe it is beyond dispute that both the left and right can agree that waste at the federal level is insidious. I also believe that both conservatives and liberals believe that when wasteful practices can be identified, steps should be taken to curb such waste.
However, I don’t suppose there is or can ever be universal agreement on what constitutes waste at the federal level. Agreement then must come or not on a case-by-case basis. With that preface, I have identified what I believe is an obvious case of wasteful practices.
As you know, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is responsible for among other things, implementing measures to control COVID-19. In that regard, the CDC is responsible for ensuring Americans receive the vaccine.
Currently, only 66% of us are fully vaccinated. That means 32% of us are not fully vaccinated. In all probability, these people will remain unvaccinated, overwhelmingly due to their own choice. In spite of this, the DHHS continues to run public service ads to convince these holdouts to receive their shots. More importantly, it appears that these ads run almost exclusively on Fox News. Obviously, DHHS knows what channel the holdouts watch! It would seem that they are targeting the holdouts in spite of the fact that they know these people are not going to come around.
Waste? Indeed!
Michael Rea
Winchester
