Over the last few days, I've heard a great deal about the disagreement between Valley Health and Anthem. As of right now, I have only heard from Valley Health's point of view, which is that Anthem is being "inflexible" in coming to terms. So here's my viewpoint for both companies — come to an agreement. Valley Health is the only hospital and largest provider in our area. Anthem is the largest insurer (and really our only option). You both have a duty to come to an agreement. To do otherwise is wrong for our community and its citizens.
Susan Herskowitz
Winchester
