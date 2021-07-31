This is in response to Rachel Ramey's Open Forum on July 30, 2021.
She stated, "If Valley Health has no respect for the bodily autonomy of their staff, why should I trust that they will respect mine?"
Rachel, are you willing to support my right to make my own choices for my body? Will you support my decision to have an abortion?
I applaud Valley Health's mandate. They are putting their patients first. Patients cannot always make a choice when they are ill or in an emergent situation. Valley Health is doing what is best for their patients. Where is your outrage that Valley Health nurses have to get an annual flu shot? Where are your statistics about that? Did you research the risks of childhood vaccines before you gave them to your children? Childhood vaccines and flu shots were not politicized. I would be surprised to find out you have a primary care provider as you seem to think you know more than most doctors and scientists. I am comfortable "staying in my lane" and maybe you should as well.
Diane VanAmburg
Frederick County
(4) comments
Glad they are doing this to keep people a little safer. If only they did not rob insurance companies and make them unaffordable.
Mother in law visit emergency room and got muscle relaxers for her back ache.
She is 83 yrs young and the cost of this 4hr,visit was $3900, and they say they are nonprofit? Only in America can this be allowed.
These people don’t remember history like the polio panic of the early 50’s. I remember. I was in second grade with a girl in a body brace. She was fortunate. I remember lining up in school taking the vaccine which had been put on a sugar cube. We just popped it in our mouths. We kids thought that great.
Medical facilities need to protect their patients from the ignorant and the political. 70 years ago I could never have imagined polio being political. Remember, President Roosevelt sat in a wheelchair.
bhg: [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Yes!
