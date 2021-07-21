Congratulations and thank you Valley Health for requiring COVID vaccines for all employees except those who have an approved exemption! You will undoubtedly receive a lot of pushback from people who have been badly misinformed about the relative risks of COVID shots compared to their benefit. Giving current employees more than three months in the current healthy job market to seek a position with an employer whose workplace poses less risk of exposure to its clients is a fair approach. You have set a good example that hopefully other hospitals and other institutions that pose inherent risks of coronavirus transmission will follow. These include airlines, cruise ships, and nursing homes as well as other situations where close human contact is unavoidable or whose clients are particularly vulnerable.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
[thumbup]
[thumbup] Good for Valley Health.
BRAVO to them. Vaccination is our savior. Science wins! Stupidity hurts us all. Life is better than death. The Non-Vaccers are just being selfish.
The anti-vaxxers are already gnashing their teeth over Valley Health’s edict that all its employees be vaccinated unless receiving an exemption. One even suggested that people should refuse to go to any hospital that requires employees to be vaccinated! Get a grip people!
Hospital employees already are required to wash their hands incessantly because it’s proven that hand washing helps prevent infection just like vaccines help prevent diseases. Is hand washing with strong substances that may chap the skin infringing on their freedom of choice?
Please grow up and contribute to the common good — eradicating a disease that has killed over 600,000 of your countrymen!
Unfortunately, Christie, they don’t think of the 600,000+ dead or their grieving families. They only think of themselves and the fantasy world they live in.
They’ve elected to risk their lives for political reasons. 🙄
When the philosopher, Bertrand Russel, was asked if he was willing to die for his beliefs, he replied, “Of course not….After all I may be wrong.”
