Alarm bells are sounding as the death toll from vaping has risen to 13. Meanwhile, the 800 lb. gorilla in the room, cigarette smoking, is being virtually ignored.
Some 480,000 deaths in the United States are attributable to cigarette smoking. A ban on cigarette smoking would save many more lives than a ban on vaping.
