An old saying says "all politics are local." The same is true for Winchester. In November, I will be voting to re-elect my local friend and neighbor, Les Veach, for Winchester's First Ward. I will say it's not an easy decision. Richard Bell strikes me as a very good and decent man, but for me Les is a known quantity on City Council in very uncertain times. That known quantity is that Les puts his community first; his neighbors and his community foremost: above party, above easy wins, and often times above his own personal needs.
As Winchester has faced tough decisions about development, budget, and policy, Les listened to his neighbors first. Les let the needs of the community guide him in his decisions on more than one occasion, such as redevelopment in old town and economic development in Winchester.
Les fights for sensible development — while still fighting for development. I know Les' commitment to Winchester personally: as a technology business owner I have been looking to bring projects and jobs to Winchester to help grow good local jobs. Les has been a tireless partner in helping me promote Winchester to prospective employers, often at substantial personal time and effort to himself.
I encourage our community to put Les back on City Council — he is the known quantity we need right now.
