This Election Day the City of Winchester will have an election for members of City Council. Some Council members have served for more than one term. Les Veach has served for twelve years, representing Ward 1. Twelve years is a long time...if you are keeping track of every hour, of every day, of every year. However, Les doesn't count the hours, days or the years. He stands on service and results. Les has been involved in city life on many levels, before and while serving on City Council. He’s a long time member of Kiwanis, Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, the Exchange Club, all areas of Apple Blossom, and a dedicated member of Opequon Presbyterian Church. Les also is the owner of a full-service insurance business, located in the city.
Winchester has faced many challenges and improvements over the years. Les is always prepared for meetings and will go to great lengths to answer questions. He has been actively involved in bringing support and consideration to the problems facing the City of Winchester Fire Department. Undoubtedly, many more hours will be devoted to other areas impacting the city and Ward 1. Les will still stand on service and results.
Dedication to service is one of the many attributes Les has demonstrated as a member of City Council. He has worked consistently to achieve the best results for the city. He will take uncomfortable positions to achieve the best result for his constituents and the city. Vote for Les Veach and ensure Ward 1 of continued leadership on City Council.
