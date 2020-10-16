Veach cares, gives back
Councilor Les Veach is seeking reelection to the Winchester City Council in Ward 1. Les and I have crossed paths many times, particularly during community volunteering activities. I have seen him volunteering in the arena of the Widget Cup, where students from area high schools compete in making a project in a single day. Les is a member of Kiwanis and can be seen working their pancake days. He is a volunteer guest speaker at classes at JHHS and LFCC. I see him helping at a lot of local events to support nonprofits such as Concern Hotline, Salvation Army, and many others. He also is on the board of the Child Advocacy Center that helps abused youth. I was not at all surprised to see Les being nominated for “CITIZEN OF THE YEAR” this year at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Greater Good Awards.
Les also is a big supporter of education for local youth. Our conversations almost always end with our discussing ways education programs can be enhanced.
These are but a few examples of how Les Veach cares for our local citizens and the community. For a more exhaustive list, please check out www.CitizensForLesVeach.com
Citizens want someone who cares about them and who gives back. Les is that someone! I ask you to consider voting for Les Veach for City Council.
Jay Foreman
Chairman, Frederick County School Board
Vote Blue! down the ballot..restore decency in this country
