Veach examines issues, doesn’t make rash decisions
The elections are just around the corner. Actually, since COVID has opened up early balloting, the elections are already here. Candidate signs are popping up as the candidates go door-to-door, neighborhood to neighborhood.
If you live in our First Ward, you have probably had a chance to meet our incumbent councilor, Les Veach. Les is a longtime neighbor and businessman who has been energetically serving the citizens of Winchester and brings a wealth of experience to City Council. Les was also a colleague of mine when I served on City Council from 2014 to 2018. When serving with him, I admired how he would approach an issue. He always examined an issue thoroughly before arriving at a decision. He is incredibly meticulous and never makes a rash emotional decision. He not only examines the quality of a particular project, but also the fiscal impact upon the citizens.
Les has always been active in the community. He is an active participant in his church, in his various civic organizations, and for the past several years, in our Winchester City government.
I have always supported Les on City Council and he has not let me down. His passionate public service is indicative of who he is as a person. Most importantly, he is dedicated to the citizens of Winchester and the City employees who serve those citizens. He has been an advocate for us all and we are fortunate to have him representing our voice on City Council.
I hope you will join me in keeping this outstanding representative on City Council by casting your vote for Les Veach.
Kevin McKannan
Former Winchester City Councilor
