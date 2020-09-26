Veach has our vote
This letter is in support of Les Veach, who is seeking re-election to First Ward, Winchester City Council. Les will have our vote on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. We are doing so because the facts are clear on Les’s qualifications and contributions to our community.
Les is approachable and committed to open communication with citizens and his style encourages diverse viewpoints. While dealing with a neighborhood issue, Les was responsive, engaged and helpful in identifying options to deal with the problem. Les’s strengths and ideas are grounded in long-standing principles we value such as education, community involvement, volunteerism, public safety and smart planning for our community to maintain its unique character. We believe Les has a track record that clearly demonstrates a commitment to collaborative dialogue, timely involvement and pragmatic action that will prove invaluable to address the challenges that lie ahead for our community. Les shows a respect for people and gets things done.
Les’s professional acumen, determination and wise temperament serve Winchester in a manner we appreciate and deserve. A vote for Les Veach for City Council is a vote for someone who knows how to effectively perform a very important role in our community. Please add your vote to ours on Election Day.
Joanne Hamill
Winchester
is this the guy one person says is the second coming of thomas jefferson .... lol
