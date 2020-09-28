Veach has proven worthy of our trust
November 3 will be here soon and time for us to vote for our representatives, from the president down to our local town officials. It is a critical time for our nation, and for Winchester. We have the freedom to decide who we want to lead us, and every vote is important. The opportunity to select our leadership, particularly on a local level, is essential in determining the future of our town.
When I choose who I want as my representatives, I look to their deeds, and most importantly, how that person wields their power, however small or great that power may be. In this most important regard, Les Veach has proven worthy of our trust. He has honestly represented the first ward for several years now and consistently stands up for his constituents. He questions and seriously considers proposals before the Council, and does not rubber stamp whatever is put before him. He takes the needs of the community in consideration, and has often made proposals to strengthen and improve Winchester for all its residents. This is the type of leadership Winchester needs. His integrity as a leader speaks for itself. Winchester needs the type of leadership that Les Veach brings to our Council. He has my wholehearted support and my vote!
Carolyn Frye Winchester
