For the 15 years I’ve known Les Veach, I’ve been able to see what a standup guy he is and how much he’s involved in the community.
I was very pleased to see the firefighters endorsement of our Councilman Les for reelection in the First Ward. A well-deserved endorsement as he’s the only incumbent to receive one. Firefighters and all of our first responders have been mistreated by City Hall. For years we have seen mismanagement of our Fire Department, which has led to severe morale problems as well as four fire chiefs leaving in three years. Les was among a few who attempted to hold the City Manager accountable and resist office politics.
Now that we have a new City Manager and a new interim fire chief who seems to recognize the urgency of making changes immediately, I hope things will improve. Our first responders can use this kind of support, and they will need to have incumbent Councilman Les Veach to proceed in a positive direction.
Please join me in supporting our first responders by voting for Les Veach. This year early in-person voting has already started so if you’re worried about standing in line, then request an absentee ballot or go to the registrar’s office to vote for Les.
