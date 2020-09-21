Veach stands with firefighters
Though I am not generally a fan of mixing politics with public safety, this is an extraordinary year, so extraordinary that our local firefighters have made endorsements in the local City Council races, something I have not seen happen before in our area. I have seen it happen in other local governments, usually because a politician has promised some sort of payback regarding their jobs.
This time is different. Our firefighters have been battered by mismanagement and low morale for the last few years. One member of City Council stands out more than others as having been trying to raise this issue.
It is no surprise, then, that this year, our firefighters have endorsed Les Veach. They know when someone has their backs. Les Veach is the only incumbent the firefighters have endorsed. I hope we will stand with the people who stand with us during our most difficult times and support Les Veach for re-election in the First Ward. Clearly Les Veach is the best candidate for the job.
John Manuel Winchester
