There is no harder working member of City Council than our First Ward councilor, Les Veach. To talk to Les is to understand how infectious enthusiasm can be. This is what has made him such a good friend, neighbor, and city councilor.
Les is and has been a leader, and this has been on display during his twelve years on council. He has served as both vice-mayor and vice-president of council. He has represented council on boards, including being the liaison to the school board.
I am grateful to have a councilor who will make my voice heard. Les is never afraid to tackle an issue that comes up. I know that Les will always do what’s in the best interest of the entire city, not just the parochial interests of ward or party. Not everyone can make that claim, but Les can. That’s how it should be. He is smart and a prepared councilor member who asks the right questions when needed to be asked.
These are the reasons why I am encouraging all First Ward citizens to vote for Les Veach for reelection. Make the commonsense choice and keep a down-to-earth good person on our City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.