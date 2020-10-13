Many of us were disappointed to lose Mike Dufrene as our principal at John Handley High School. As allowed on the agenda, a lot of concerned citizens submitted comments to be read at the May 11th Winchester School Board virtual meeting in support of keeping Mr. Dufrene.
It was obvious that the school board didn’t agree and most likely had made up its mind. Most shocking was some of the school board members’ statements in response to the citizens’ comments. Board member Richard Bell said, “You people need to get over it and move on”! Sadly, it was clear he did not welcome citizens’ input.
I realize Richard Bell is the same person who had previously written a letter to the editor wanting citizens to vote against having an elected school board. Again, telling us that our opinion is not of value.
Now I see Mr. Bell wants our support to elect him to represent us on City Council! How can one support anyone for council whose history shows they do not welcome nor value citizens’ input? The overwhelming vote to have an elected school board shows we all want to have say in processes and we need a school board member or councilor who is open for communication and cares for our opinions.
As a contrast, Les Veach has always welcomed input and has shown interest in my concerns when I have contacted him. I appreciate his representation and leadership and will be casting my vote for Les to represent the First Ward on the Winchester City Council.
