Veach welcomes opinions, won’t suppress them
Local government is supposed to be representative to the citizens of Winchester without exception.
Sometimes, though, government loses sight of that fact. And that’s when things happen like city managers taking more and more authority and control and trying to suppress differing opinions. We saw that sort of thing recently with City Hall’s mismanagement of the Fire Department. Instead of trying to resolve the problems, City Council’s majority enacted bylaws designed to keep councilors from going off script. That’s when we began to see new initiatives from the then city manager such as the “WINCHESTER COMMON COUNCIL STANDARDS OF DECORUM”. Here is an excerpt:
“Individual Council members shall not attempt to represent the Council to others except as directed by the President of Council or the respective committee chair.
Ensure that their personal interests do not come into conflict with their official duties, resulting in a real conflict”.
Les Veach was among those who voted against this folly. You may not always agree with him, but you can talk to him and he will listen, and you’ll know where he stands. He was one of the few who tried to sound the alarm on the Fire Department issues regarding the then city manager. Hopefully, things are starting to change.
I appreciate Les Veach’s 12 years of dedication, leadership and seasoned experience. It’s one reason why he was the only incumbent councilor to receive an endorsement from the Virginia Firefighters Association. I hope you will take that to heart and join me in supporting Les Veach for re-election in the First Ward.
H. Paige Manuel
Frederick County
