Veach will make sure our voices are heard
Earlier this year, Winchester City Council enacted “Standards of Decorum” designed to bar council members from speaking freely with citizens and the press, which I find quite disturbing. Local government is not supposed to work that way.
Many citizens throughout Winchester receive emails from Councilman Les Veach on a regular basis. For years, he has made it his habit to keep us informed about what is going on in Rouss City Hall.
Les Veach believes, rightly, that council is supposed to be the people’s voice in local government, but the Standards of Decorum lower council members to just take messages and pass them to the city manager to handle. Sadly we all saw how terribly that worked out for our fire department.
Thankfully, people like Les Veach have resisted this effort and keep fighting for us. Les listens and is a determined council member who makes our voices heard, that’s why we must keep Les Veach on council. Let’s not allow our voices to be stifled.
Reelect Les Veach!
Liz Minor
Former Winchester mayor and council member
(1) comment
Vote Blue! down the ballot
restore science, sanity and decency in this nation
