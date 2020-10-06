Les Veach is what we want and need in a City Councilor. He is a strong supporter of “Education for All….whatever it takes.”
I appreciate the vision that Les has shown, particularly in his efforts to build the new John Kerr Elementary School. Les was under great pressure to build JKES on the land-locked parcel where it had been, but he knew the city’s needs were greater than that. Because Les pushed for the move, we have a building to house the Shihaddeh Center that is now being established to provide marketable job skills for our youth.
We need someone who will do what is right, not go along to get along. Les Veach is a STRONG advocate of our public schools, and we need to do all we can to keep Les Veach on our City Council. So please support him in this year’s election!
