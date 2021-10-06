I told my wife I'd be happy if Mrs. Viola Brown was on the cover of the paper every day. Happy 110th Birthday Mrs. Brown!

Watching you thrive gives us all a reason to smile. Berryville is proud to share your stage.

William Steinmetz

Berryville

(1) comment

Catherine Giovannoni
Catherine Giovannoni

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.